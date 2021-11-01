Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $136.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.