Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 61,412 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12,636.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TSM stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $589.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

