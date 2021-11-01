Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

