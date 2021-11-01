Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 250,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 400,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.36 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

