CNH Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

