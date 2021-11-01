AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.20 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,190 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tapestry worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 211.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,585 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 72.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 194.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,121 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

