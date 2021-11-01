Amalgamated Bank Has $7.47 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 608.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11,831.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

