CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

NASDAQ:TIOAU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

