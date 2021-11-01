MASQ Price Reaches $0.20 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $103,541.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,657,208 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

