DSLA Protocol Trading Down 17.1% This Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and $974,571.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00221365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096027 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,172,878 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

