Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.06

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 13614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

