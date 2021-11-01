Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.06

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 13614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
