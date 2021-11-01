PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.