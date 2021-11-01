Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,773,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.