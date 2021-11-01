221 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $92,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1,543.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after buying an additional 167,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $30,888,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $310.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $214.93 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.