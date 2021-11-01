Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 21,700 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.35 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

