Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 46.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 61,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $16,122,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,371,087. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 201.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

