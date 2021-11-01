Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 4,487 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.