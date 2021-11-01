Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.