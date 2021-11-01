Ameritas Investment Company LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $164.94 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $311.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.