Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3,813.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.