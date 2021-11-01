Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $31,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $178.41 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.13 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

