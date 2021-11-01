Tixl (TXL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $389,744.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $389,744.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.77 or 1.00094910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.26 or 0.06983542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

