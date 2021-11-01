Bank of America Corp DE Has $525.58 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $525,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 273.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

