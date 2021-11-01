Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 335,103 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $652,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.