Amalgamated Bank Buys 166,446 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

