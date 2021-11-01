Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,845 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.15% of Public Storage worth $604,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

NYSE:PSA opened at $332.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day moving average is $302.58. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $335.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

