Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 332.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,481 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

