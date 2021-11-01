Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 26,972 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Pool as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,861,996 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $515.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $519.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.11 and its 200 day moving average is $456.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

