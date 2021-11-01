M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,209 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

