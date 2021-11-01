Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

