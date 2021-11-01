Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $467,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPCB stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.