Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $48.71 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $655.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.