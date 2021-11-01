Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.