Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $19.27 Billion in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 201,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,267,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,657,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,181,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

