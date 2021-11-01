Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $8.39 Billion in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 2.07. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

