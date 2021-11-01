CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €87.00 ($102.35) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:COP opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.29.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.