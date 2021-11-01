Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,827 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 271,015 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

STM opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

