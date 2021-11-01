B. Riley Boosts Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target to $43.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s current price.

SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

