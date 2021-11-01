B. Riley Boosts Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target to $43.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price target increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s current price.
SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
