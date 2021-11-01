Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.58 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $210,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.36 and a 12 month high of $179.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

