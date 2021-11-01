Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Decreases By 29.1%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aviva stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.7892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

