Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in October

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Gold & Silver stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63. Apollo Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

