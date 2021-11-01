UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 186,670 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,670 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $128,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

