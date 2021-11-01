UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $141,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

