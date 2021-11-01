FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,159 Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

