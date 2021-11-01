FORA Capital LLC Invests $336,000 in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

