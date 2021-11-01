FORA Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

