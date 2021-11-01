FORA Capital LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.62 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.