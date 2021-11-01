FORA Capital LLC Invests $383,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 79.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 12.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WestRock by 44.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.