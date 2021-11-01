LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,404 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after buying an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $250.47 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

