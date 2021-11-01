LMR Partners LLP Makes New $966,000 Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHPA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

